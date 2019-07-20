Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $12.99. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 7,296 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.92.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%.
Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BTZ)
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
