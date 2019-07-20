Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $12.99. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 7,296 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.92.

Get Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 47.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 19,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BTZ)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.