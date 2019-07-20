BitTorrent (BTT) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One BitTorrent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and UPbit. BitTorrent has a market cap of $217.37 million and $43.39 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00289975 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.10 or 0.01701551 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000869 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00124865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00024564 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000509 BTC.

BitTorrent Token Profile

BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

