Bitcoin Cash Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $323.01 or 0.03036782 BTC on popular exchanges including WEX, Vebitcoin, Bitbank and CoinEgg. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and $1.71 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,648.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.06 or 0.00753912 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00019500 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000222 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 17,902,850 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, ACX, BiteBTC, Bit2C, Coinsquare, CoinEx, WEX, Coinone, Zebpay, Liqui, Graviex, Zaif, Coinhub, Coinbe, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, Instant Bitex, COSS, Koinex, Bittylicious, RightBTC, Altcoin Trader, BitForex, Bitsane, Bitbank, Bitso, Bitinka, IDCM, Kuna, Huobi, xBTCe, Kraken, Mercado Bitcoin, Bitbns, ZB.COM, DSX, Exrates, Mercatox, HitBTC, BtcTrade.im, CoinExchange, Koinim, CryptoBridge, Coinrail, Iquant, Crex24, CEX.IO, Bit-Z, Upbit, MBAex, Coindeal, Ovis, Tidex, Negocie Coins, Coinroom, Cryptomate, OKEx, Sistemkoin, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, Exmo, TOPBTC, DragonEX, BX Thailand, BitBay, Gatecoin, Braziliex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinnest, Gate.io, Coinfloor, Bitfinex, C2CX, Bleutrade, ABCC, BTC Trade UA, QBTC, Liquid, Cryptohub, ChaoEX, B2BX, GOPAX, Coinbase Pro, CoinBene, Bithumb, SouthXchange, BTC Markets, BigONE, Independent Reserve, Bitstamp, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinTiger, OTCBTC, Poloniex, Fatbtc, UEX, YoBit, Trade By Trade, BTCC, Coinsuper, BitMarket, Koineks, Binance, Korbit, Cobinhood, cfinex, Kucoin, CoinEgg, bitFlyer, HBUS, FCoin, Bisq, OKCoin International, CoinFalcon, QuadrigaCX, EXX, WazirX, Trade Satoshi, Buda, Cryptopia, Bibox, CPDAX and Indodax. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

