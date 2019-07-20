BidaskClub Upgrades National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

NASDAQ NWLI opened at $263.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.76. The company has a market capitalization of $963.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.90. National Western Life Group has a fifty-two week low of $251.50 and a fifty-two week high of $335.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $10.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $217.91 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 6.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 55,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.