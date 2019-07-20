BidaskClub Lowers Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) to Sell

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SGC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,024. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.09. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $22.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.07 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Hensley sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,465.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 63,900.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

