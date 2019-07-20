BidaskClub Lowers BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $869.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $290.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.49 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 432,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,845,000 after acquiring an additional 222,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 33,908 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

