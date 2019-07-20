BidaskClub Downgrades ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Sell

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $25.70. 727,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $28.67.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a negative net margin of 116.10%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 17,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

