Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

BERY opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.51. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,834,000 after acquiring an additional 72,317 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,072,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,981,000 after acquiring an additional 324,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

