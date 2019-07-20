Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.
BERY opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.51. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,834,000 after acquiring an additional 72,317 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,072,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,981,000 after acquiring an additional 324,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.
