Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

STAN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a top pick rating on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.15 ($16.45) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Investec downgraded Standard Chartered to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 711.71 ($9.30).

STAN opened at GBX 713.20 ($9.32) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 706.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.55. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 514.20 ($6.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 742.60 ($9.70).

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 39,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 691 ($9.03), for a total transaction of £269,593.65 ($352,271.85).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

