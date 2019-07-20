Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CSFB

CSFB reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$3.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BTE. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Nuvista Energy to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. GMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.25 price target on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.88.

TSE BTE opened at C$1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.99. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.74 and a 12 month high of C$6.10. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$453.42 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

