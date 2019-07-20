Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Trading 6.7% Higher

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) shares traded up 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.44, 1,293,546 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,901,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price target on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.87.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.52.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Baytex Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Baytex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Baytex Energy by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 65,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in Baytex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

