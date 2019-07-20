Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

Barnes Group has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Barnes Group has a payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $52.79 on Friday. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $376.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on B. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Barnes Group to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Broadcom to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

In other news, Director Gary G. Benanav sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $698,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $97,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $906,230. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

