Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BME. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sogou from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.12 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on ADO Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded ITV PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 441 ($5.76).

BME opened at GBX 355 ($4.64) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 338.86. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.32. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 277.70 ($3.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 436.40 ($5.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Gilles Petit purchased 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.72) per share, with a total value of £8,808.40 ($11,509.73).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

