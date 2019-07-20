Barclays Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €75.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Micro Focus International from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €69.82 ($81.18).

Shares of Renault stock opened at €51.06 ($59.37) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €54.24. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

