Barclays Analysts Give Air France KLM (EPA:AF) a €9.40 Price Target

Barclays set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HSBC downgraded to a reduce rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Olin to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.19 ($11.85).

Get Air France KLM alerts:

AF stock opened at €8.82 ($10.25) on Wednesday. Air France KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($17.03). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €8.30.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

See Also: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Air France KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.