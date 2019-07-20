Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.09 million during the quarter.

Shares of Bank First National stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. Bank First National has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $76.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.82.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Lemahieu sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $47,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

