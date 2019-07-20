Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €4.90 by Barclays

Barclays set a €4.90 ($5.70) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. HSBC set a €6.90 ($8.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Telstra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kingfisher from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €4.93 ($5.73).

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

