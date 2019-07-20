Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Badger Meter had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $103.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BMI opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.94. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

In related news, VP Raymond G. Serdynski sold 6,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total transaction of $378,920.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,843.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $487,261.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,986.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,883 shares of company stock worth $1,279,032 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Badger Meter by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Badger Meter by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 10.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.