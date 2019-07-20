Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Hexo in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.72.

Shares of ACB opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $12.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Aurora Cannabis had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 122.65%. The firm had revenue of $49.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 586.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

