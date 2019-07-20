Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AY. Raymond James reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Verso from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.10.

Shares of AY opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Atlantica Yield has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $221.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.80 million. Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 64,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,388,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 729.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 439,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

