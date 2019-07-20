Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATRA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Bacanora Lithium in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NuCana in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.86.

ATRA stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $43.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $191,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,176,500.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,950 shares of company stock valued at $641,147 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

