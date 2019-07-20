Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Receives $38.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Broadcom to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of ATRO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.91. 226,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.42. Astronics has a 12 month low of $27.56 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.10 million. Astronics had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astronics will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,761 shares in the company, valued at $821,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $369,130 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Astronics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,941,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,581,000 after buying an additional 425,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Astronics by 240.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 228,363 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Astronics by 7.7% during the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 1,601,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,389,000 after buying an additional 115,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Astronics by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 249,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 111,735 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Astronics during the first quarter worth $2,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

