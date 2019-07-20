Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Raised to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72).

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Micro Focus International from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a sell rating and a GBX 802 ($10.48) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 89 ($1.16) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aston Martin Lagonda Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,351.56 ($17.66).

Shares of AML stock opened at GBX 990.40 ($12.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.56. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of GBX 790 ($10.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,915 ($25.02). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,001.31.

In related news, insider Penny Hughes purchased 5,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 876 ($11.45) per share, for a total transaction of £47,952.24 ($62,658.09). Also, insider Najeeb Al Humaidhi sold 4,053,950 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45), for a total transaction of £32,431,600 ($42,377,629.69).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

