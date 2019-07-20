Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 671.48% and a negative return on equity of 56.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 87,340.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 191.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 10.4% in the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 15,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

