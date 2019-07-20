Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $66,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $540,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $102,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,912.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,124 shares of company stock valued at $848,399. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 11.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 145.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter worth about $2,293,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,069,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,781,000 after purchasing an additional 102,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 64.8% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,409,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,245. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $68.19 and a 52 week high of $92.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.86%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

