Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ARWR. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley set a $61.00 target price on The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.17. 961,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,733. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.63. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $30.13.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.78 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 10.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 17,756 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $490,243.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $52,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 30,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,232,000 after purchasing an additional 92,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 996,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 74,295 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 812.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 380,784 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 139,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.