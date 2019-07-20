Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARCT. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on POET Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded United Overseas Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $18.00 price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $124.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124.59% and a negative return on equity of 132.46%. The business had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 927,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 111,968 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

