Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth about $10,211,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,885,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,092,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 246,491 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 454,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 234,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 218,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

