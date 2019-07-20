Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

ABUS stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.75 and a quick ratio of 12.75.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,237.92% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 21.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,416 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 52,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 28,133 shares in the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.