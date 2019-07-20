Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a report on Monday, June 10th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on BioTime and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get Aquabounty Technologies alerts:

AQB stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Aquabounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $76.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Aquabounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 6,521.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQB. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 335,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 40,506 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aquabounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aquabounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquabounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.