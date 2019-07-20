Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Receives $13.48 Average Price Target from Analysts

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.48.

AR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $27.00 target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on AeroVironment from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

In related news, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $173,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul M. Rady bought 7,200 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 48,050 shares of company stock worth $330,062 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,191.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AR traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $4.91. 13,480,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,783,544. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

