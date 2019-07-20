Analysts Expect Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) will report $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $1.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $6.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $7.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on TOL. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 target price on Toll Brothers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.84.

Toll Brothers stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.68. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $105,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,463 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $629,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,200 shares of company stock valued at $742,192 over the last 90 days. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 309.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 150.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

