Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.85. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $673.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.58 million.

Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.25.

CENTA stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.38. 139,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,087,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $689,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

