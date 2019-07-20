Analysts Anticipate KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $448.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) will announce sales of $448.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $466.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $425.45 million. KKR & Co Inc posted sales of $397.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KKR & Co Inc.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $397.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 107,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr acquired 2,647,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 50,700,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $995,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 28,899,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $678,860,000 after acquiring an additional 937,164 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,441,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,180,000 after acquiring an additional 920,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,471,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,413 shares during the period. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 12,753,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,582,000 after acquiring an additional 101,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $25.14. 1,870,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,278. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.65.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

