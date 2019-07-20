Analysts Anticipate Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to post $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

FITB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.94. 4,309,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,233,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.53. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $30.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 18th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.80%.

In other news, CAO Teresa J. Tanner sold 2,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $83,892.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 3,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $99,120.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,024.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,866 shares of company stock worth $189,070 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,942,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355,944 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,398,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,001,000 after acquiring an additional 579,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,637,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,806 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,601,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,927,000 after acquiring an additional 988,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,475,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,615,000 after acquiring an additional 574,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

