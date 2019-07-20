American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $68.00 price objective on Inphi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.59. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $119.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.19.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.73 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 16.44%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 9,502 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,055,102.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan N. Story sold 28,457 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total value of $3,239,544.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,556 shares of company stock worth $7,477,635. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 143,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,691 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.