American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.02. American National BankShares has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.37.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 million. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 16.93%. Analysts predict that American National BankShares will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. American National BankShares’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in American National BankShares by 509.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in American National BankShares by 380.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in American National BankShares during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American National BankShares during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American National BankShares during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

