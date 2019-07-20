America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ ATAX opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $426.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.33. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 49.50%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 412,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 413,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the period. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.