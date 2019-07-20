AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,031,695 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 498% from the previous session’s volume of 1,843,898 shares.The stock last traded at $10.54 and had previously closed at $9.62.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.15.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.08 and a beta of 0.85.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.74). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 615.38%.

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stachowiak purchased 160,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $438,326.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

