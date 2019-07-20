Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amarin Corporation plc is a global pharmaceutical group which develops innovative pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas utilizing its proprietary advanced oral and transdermal drug delivery technologies. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMRN. Roth Capital began coverage on Amarin in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price objective on Amarin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered RigNet from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 price objective on Amarin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Amarin stock opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. Amarin has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 450.07% and a negative net margin of 45.16%. The business had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $2,382,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 27,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $487,943.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 679,159 shares of company stock worth $13,728,330 in the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in Amarin by 85.3% in the second quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 20,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 7.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Amarin by 19.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in Amarin by 45.3% in the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 17,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Amarin by 8.1% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 53,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. 47.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

