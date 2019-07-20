Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) vs. Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) Head to Head Comparison

Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) and Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Datable Technology does not pay a dividend.

Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datable Technology has a beta of -7.37, suggesting that its share price is 837% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep and Datable Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep 0 0 0 0 N/A Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep and Datable Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep 10.11% 7.22% 5.71% Datable Technology -138.32% N/A -284.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep and Datable Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep $2.71 billion 1.52 $280.94 million N/A N/A Datable Technology $1.10 million 1.71 -$1.67 million N/A N/A

Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep has higher revenue and earnings than Datable Technology.

Summary

Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep beats Datable Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep Company Profile

Amada Holdings Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, lease, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, other countries in Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; metal cutting machines, such as band saw and structural steel machines that are used in the fabrication of steel frames for high-rise buildings, bridges, and other structures; and machine tools, which include multiprocess centers, grinding machines, and electrical discharge machines for use in the precision finishing of medical devices and other equipment. The company also provides stamping presses for producing electronic parts; and precision welding machines, such as laser welders and markers, resistance welders, and systems for use in automotive electrical equipment, secondary batteries, household electrical appliances, LCD displays, personal computers, medical devices, and other products. In addition, it offers saw blades; conveyor devices, power transmission devices, automatic control units, and other equipment; tooling peripheral machines; and toolings for punching and bending, and hydraulic punch presses. The company was formerly known as Amada Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Amada Holdings Co., Ltd. in April 2015. Amada Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Isehara, Japan.

Datable Technology Company Profile

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers Platform³, a Software as a Service mobile shopper marketing and messaging platform for consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands. The company was formerly known as 3TL Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Datable Technology Corporation in May 2018. Datable Technology Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

