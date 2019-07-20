Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Triton International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 2,162.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allergan in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Allergan in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allergan by 108.8% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Allergan in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGN stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,480,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,768,697. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allergan has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $197.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.42.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 45.94%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allergan will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

