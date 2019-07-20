Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alio Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It engaged in exploration, development and production primarily in Mexico. The company’s principal assets include the producing San Francisco mine in Sonora, Mexico and the development stage Ana Paula project in Guerrero, Mexico. Alio Gold Inc, formerly known as Timmins Gold Corp, is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ALO. Pi Financial lowered shares of Alio Gold to a hold rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alio Gold from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.88.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ALO opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Alio Gold has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.44.

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.41 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alio Gold stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,750 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 1.60% of Alio Gold worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Alio Gold Company Profile

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

