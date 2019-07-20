Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

OTCMKTS ANCUF opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $43.83 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.61.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

