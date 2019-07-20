Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Stock Price Up 17.8%

Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) shares rose 17.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25, approximately 277,559 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,175,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 million, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of -2.74.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Akari Therapeutics PLC will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,430,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,399 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd owned approximately 9.37% of Akari Therapeutics worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

