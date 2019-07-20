Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Raised to C$50.00 at CIBC

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of WestJet Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LYFT from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.27.

TSE AC opened at C$44.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$40.55. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$21.79 and a 12 month high of C$45.50. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.38 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 4.5700004 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.81, for a total transaction of C$70,009.53.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

