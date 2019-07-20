Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) shares were down 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.52 and last traded at $46.77, approximately 894,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 517,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGIO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.14.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.15. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 243.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,759,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,512 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,514,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,110,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 330,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,460 shares in the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.