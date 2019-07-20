Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) vs. Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Financial Survey

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Aevi Genomic Medicine alerts:

This table compares Aevi Genomic Medicine and Organovo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($0.50) -0.37 Organovo $3.09 million 19.39 -$26.64 million ($0.23) -2.00

Organovo has higher revenue and earnings than Aevi Genomic Medicine. Organovo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aevi Genomic Medicine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aevi Genomic Medicine and Organovo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine N/A -264.47% -178.44% Organovo -861.70% -70.01% -63.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Organovo shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Aevi Genomic Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Organovo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aevi Genomic Medicine and Organovo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine 0 1 0 0 2.00 Organovo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Organovo has a consensus price target of $2.13, suggesting a potential upside of 361.96%. Given Organovo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Organovo is more favorable than Aevi Genomic Medicine.

Risk and Volatility

Aevi Genomic Medicine has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organovo has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Organovo beats Aevi Genomic Medicine on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aevi Genomic Medicine

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease. The company also develops AEVI-005, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of pediatric rare diseases. It has a strategic collaboration with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. for an early stage monoclonal antibody program in an ultra-orphan pediatric indication. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing in vivo liver tissues to treat a range of rare, life-threatening diseases. In addition, the company offers preclinical in vitro disease modeling platforms, including a range of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis conditions. Further, it involved in various programs to develop its NovoTissues transplantable tissues to address various serious unmet medical needs in adult and pediatric populations primarily focusing on liver disease. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.