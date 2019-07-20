Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:ONS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:ONS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Aevi Genomic Medicine alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aevi Genomic Medicine and Oncobiologics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine 0 1 0 0 2.00 Oncobiologics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aevi Genomic Medicine and Oncobiologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($0.50) -0.37 Oncobiologics $3.81 million 0.00 -$38.84 million N/A N/A

Aevi Genomic Medicine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oncobiologics.

Volatility and Risk

Aevi Genomic Medicine has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncobiologics has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aevi Genomic Medicine and Oncobiologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine N/A -264.47% -178.44% Oncobiologics -464.47% N/A -93.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Oncobiologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Aevi Genomic Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Oncobiologics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease. The company also develops AEVI-005, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of pediatric rare diseases. It has a strategic collaboration with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. for an early stage monoclonal antibody program in an ultra-orphan pediatric indication. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Oncobiologics Company Profile

Oncobiologics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing complex biosimilar therapeutics in immunology and oncology disease areas. Its advanced product candidate is ONS-3010, an adalimumab biosimilar that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial, which targets the tumor necrosis factor alpha. The company also develops ONS-1045, a bevacizumab biosimilar, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial that interferes with tumor growth by binding to vascular endothelial growth factor, a protein that stimulates the formation of new blood vessels. Its advanced preclinical product candidate is ONS-1050, a trastuzumab biosimilar, interferes with the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2, a protein that stimulates cell proliferation. Oncobiologics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Selexis SA; IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratories Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.