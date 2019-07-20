Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Insider Sells $1,000,200.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,329,588 shares in the company, valued at $44,328,463.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 99.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.40.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

